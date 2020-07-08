Bron Digital Launching Animation Division Amid Pandemic Shutdown

Reacting to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production, Bron Media is launching an animation division for series television, short-form content and motion pictures.

On Wednesday, Bron Digital announced the appointment of industry veteran Jason Chen to lead production and technology. The company said the shutdown has delayed its theatrical releases such as “Candyman” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” leading it to shift resources to the new division in order to ensure an additional revenue stream with production finance partners Creative Wealth Media.

“We needed to shift,” said Bron Media CEO Aaron L. Gilbert. “The company directed much of its creative and production teams towards the creation and now launch of this new division. Animation has been the only area of Bron capable of being in production during this pandemic as our production team is set up remotely. We feel fortunate to be working through the logistics of scaling this area of our company during these difficult times.”

Chen has worked on the visual effects industry on “Avatar,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Real Steel,” “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens,” “Bumblebee” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

“Current advances in virtual production based remote workflows and real-time cinematic game engines allow Bron’s productions to be untethered from traditional physical studio spaces,” he said. “It allows for our geographically distributed creative teams to collaborate within a purely Virtual Multi-User experience.”

Bron said its use of Unreal Engine technology allows it to transform workflows with much faster turnarounds. The company is in its eighth week of production on the animated series “Fables,” directed by Azazel Jacobs, and will start three additional animated series and digital film productions over the summer.

“Fables” is created by Kevin Turen and written by Kyra Noonan. The executive producers are Turen, Chen, Ashley Levinson, Aaron L. Gilbert and Brenda Gilbert for Bron. Jason Cloth, of Creative Wealth Media, is associate producer.

Bron’s feature credits include “Joker,” “Bombshell,” “A Simple Favor,” and “Fences.” Upcoming releases include “Candyman,” “The Green Knight,” “Fatherhood,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Respect.”