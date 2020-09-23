Brené Brown Inks Exclusive Spotify Podcast Deal

Dr. Brené Brown is launching a new podcast exclusively on Spotify, and her existing show will move over to the platform in early 2020 under a multiyear pact.

It’s the latest push by Spotify to ramp up its steadily growing podcast biz. Brown, a renowned researcher, bestselling author and speaker whose work explores emotional facets of the human experience, is launching a new podcast “Dare to Lead” on Spotify, slated to premiere Oct. 19. In January 2021 her fan-favorite podcast “Unlocking Us” (previously with Entercom’s Cadence13) will come to Spotify exclusively as part of the multiyear partnership.

The “Dare to Lead” podcast, produced by Spotify’s Parcast studio, will explore the four skill sets of courage that are the foundation of Brown’s best selling book of the same name. The weekly series will feature conversations with change-catalysts, culture-shifters and more than a few troublemakers who are innovating, creating, and daring to lead.

Brown said it was “very important to me to build a podcast home where people could continue to listen for free.”

“I’ve partnered with Spotify because I wanted a home for both podcasts, and I wanted it to be a place that felt collaborative, creative, adventurous, and full of music — like my actual house, where you’d find guitar stands in every room and framed pictures of everyone from Willie Nelson and Aretha Franklin to Freddy Fender, Mick Jagger, and Angus Young hanging on my walls,” she said in a statement.

Brown also is taking over Spotify’s “Yacht Rock” playlist, to which she’ll add her favorite hits.

In “Unlocking Us,” Brown talks with guests to explore the ideas, stories, experiences, books, films, and music that reflect the universal experiences of being human, from the bravest moments to the most brokenhearted.

Over more than a decade, Brown has sculpted a multimedia brand as a leading expert on how emotions and experiences provide meaning in our lives. She has one of the most-viewed TED Talks ever (2010’s “The Power of Vulnerability”) and has penned five No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Last year, Brown premiered her first Netflix special, “The Call to Courage,” a TED Talk-like performance in which she dispels the misconception that courage and vulnerability are mutually exclusive.