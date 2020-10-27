‘Borat 2’ Drew 1.6 Million U.S. Households in Opening Weekend, Data Researcher Estimates

Sacha Baron Cohen’s controversial comedy “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was watched by an estimated 1.6 million U.S. households over its opening weekend on smart TVs — topping Disney Plus’ premiere of “Mulan” in September, according to TV analytics provider Samba TV.

The estimated 1.6 million U.S. households streaming the “Borat” sequel on Amazon Prime Video during its opening weekend (Thursday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 25), according to data from Samba TV. By comparison, “Mulan” registered 1.12 million household streams on Disney Plus over Labor Day Weekend, the firm estimates.

Of course, that’s not an apples-to-apples comparison: “Borat” is included with Prime Video, while Disney charged $30 a pop for early access to the live-action “Mulan.”

Amazon’s decision to release the movie a day earlier than planned — on the same day of the final presidential debate — didn’t seem to give “Borat” much of a boost: Just 45,000 households streamed the movie on Oct. 22, compared with 24.0 million households that watched the final Trump-Biden debate live, per Samba data.

As with any data research, there are caveats. Samba TV’s estimates are extrapolations, based on a panel of approximately 3.4 million U.S. households. In addition, the company tracks only viewership on internet-connected TVs — like Nielsen, it doesn’t track views on mobile devices or web browsers. Its methodology qualifies viewership as having watched at least 5 cumulative minutes of a broadcast or video stream and projects viewership to the U.S. population average.

Samba TV gathers viewership data via a proprietary automatic content recognition (ACR) technology on opted-in smart TVs, which tracks viewing by “listening” for which content is being watched on the TVs.

Bearing those caveats in mind, here are some additional data points Samba TV found for “Borat.” Nearly half of the households (48%) that watched the movie did so on Friday night (Oct. 23). Households with males and consumers 25-44 overindexed on streaming “Borat” (+4% over baseline) and Asian households overindexed more than any other ethnic group (+13%), per Samba TV.