Black Friday: Best Streaming Service & Device Deals for 2020

Looking for an awesome Black Friday deal to feed your streaming habit? Here’s a summary of the best limited-time discounts and special offers from a range of services, retailers and device makers for the 2020 holiday shopping season.

Streaming Services

CBS All Access: Get one month free of either the $5.99/month (with ads) or $9.99/month (no ads) with offer code “TURKEY” (through Nov. 30)

Hulu: Get the entry-level ad-supported package for $1.99 per month (a 66% discount) for one year

Peacock: Get 20% off Peacock Premium (with ads) for $39.99/year, or 10% off Premium Plus (no ads) for $89.99/year

Roku Channel: Get two months of Showtime, Starz or Epix for 99 cents/month (new subscribers only)

Sling TV: Get a free AirTV Mini streaming device ($79.99 value) when you subscribe to any package; get one month free of Sling Orange or Sling Blue; or get $10 off first month of Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange + Sling Blue

Spotify: Get three months free of Spotify Premium (regularly $9.99/month); for new subscribers only

YouTube TV: Get a free Chromecast With Google TV streaming device ($49.99 value) with first monthly payment of $64.99

Streaming Devices

Amazon Fire TV: Get a Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (40% off), Fire TV Stick for $27.99 (30% off) and Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 (40% off)

Roku: Get a Roku Premiere for $24.99 (37.5% off) at roku.com, Best Buy or Amazon ($24); Roku Streaming Stick+ for $29.99 (40% off) at roku.com, Best Buy or Amazon ($29); or Roku Ultra for $69.99 (30% off) at roku.com, Best Buy or Amazon ($69), through Nov. 30. Roku also is offering Apple TV Plus free for three months with purchase of an eligible Roku device

Google Chromecast: Get a Chromecast for $18.99 (37% off) at the Google Store or Best Buy. Google also is offering a bundle that includes the new Chromecast With Google TV and six months of Netflix’s HD two-stream plan for $89 (at this link)