Billie Eilish and Finneas to Perform Livestreamed Concert Tonight to Support Small Businesses

Tonight — Thursday, April 22 — Billie Eilish and her brother/musical collaborator Finneas will perform a live concert from their home on Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live.

The livestream will take place at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Twitter @Verizon, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook and YouTube pages, Fios Channel 501 and 604, AXS TV, FOX NOW or listen on iHeart and SiriusXM. Pay It Forward Live is Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Over the course of the show, viewers are encouraged to do what they can to support local businesses in their own communities by shopping online, buying a gift card to be used when businesses reopen or ordering a meal. Verizon will donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses for each use of the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE.

“Small businesses are a crucial part of our community, and it is so important that we support them during this crisis,” Eilish said. “I am honored to be able to call attention to these local businesses, who have made an impact on my life, and are trying to make the world a better place”

Throughout the livestream, Billie Eilish and Finneas will be highlighting various small businesses near and dear to them, as well as participating Support + Feed plant-based restaurants in New York City and Los Angeles. Support + Feed, was launched by their Mother, Maggie Baird and aims to help support local restaurants, and in turn feed those in need and on the front lines. By encouraging the community to gift meals via participating restaurants, Support + Feed will help facilitate CDC regulated, coordinated food deliveries to vetted organizations, hospitals, first responders, senior centers, homeless shelters, and women’s centers across Los Angeles and New York City. For more information, go to: www.supportandfeed.com

April 22 is also the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a significant day for Verizon whose responsible business mission includes climate protection, with a goal to be carbon neutral in its operations by 2035. The company, which launched its formal sustainability program in 2009, also has goals to recycle 5 million pounds of e-waste by 2022, source 50 percent of our total electricity from renewable sources by 2025, and to plant 10 million trees by 2030.