Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ Music Video Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Billie Eilish’s chart-topping “Bad Guy,” which dethroned “Old Town Road” on the Billboard Hot 100 last year, surpassed one billion views on YouTube on Wednesday morning.

The song becomes the latest addition to the billion views club, reaching the mark just over a year-and-a-half after the video’s release. “Bad Guy” is the singer’s first track to join the prestigious list of music videos, while her “Lovely” collaboration with Khalid lags shortly behind with almost 900 million views.

The video is not the first by director Dave Meyers to join the elite club; his work on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” hit the mark earlier this year. Meyers has also made videos for other high-profile celebrities that have garnered hundreds of millions of views, including Taylor Swift’s “ME!,” Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman” and Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.”

In the “Bad Guy” music video, breakout star Eilish makes a grand entrance by bursting through a yellow paper wall and promptly placing her Invisalign into the hands of a man to her right. The rest of the video includes clips of the artist riding in a toy car, rolling around on a colorful carpet and sitting on the back of a man doing pushups, among other things.

The track served as one of Eilish’s singles from “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” a debut album that landed the singer a spot in Grammys history. She won five of her six nominations earlier this year, including all of the big four: best new artist, album, record and song of the year.

She is the second artist ever, following Christopher Cross’ 1981 Grammy success, and the youngest artist ever to earn all four awards in one show. “Bad Guy” nabbed the record and song of the year awards, making it only fitting that the track has now entered the elite halls of the billion views club.

“Despacito,” 2017’s hit collaboration between Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, decisively leads the YouTube views club. With over seven billion views, it sits high atop the list, and even the audio remix without a music video has garnered over 650 million views.

