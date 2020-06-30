Discovery Veteran Bill Goodwyn Joins John Hendricks’ CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream has hired Bill Goodwyn, a 30-year veteran of cable programmer Discovery, in a new role overseeing sales, distribution, marketing, strategy and business development.

Goodwyn reports to CuriosityStream president/CEO Clint Stinchcomb, who’s also a Discovery alum. The non-fiction streaming content company was founded by John Hendricks, a pioneer in the cable TV world who in the mid-’80s founded Discovery Channel.

Launched in 2015, CuriosityStream says it now has 13 million paying subscribers for the service, which presents docuseries, films and specials spanning science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle.

Goodwyn, as the company’s chief revenue officer and EVP of strategy, business development and partnerships, will oversee all revenue-generating strategy and execution worldwide. That encompasses global distribution including sales, marketing and partner channel teams, sponsorship, advertising and business development.

“The CuriosityStream team was strong and today it got infinitely stronger,” Stinchcomb said in announcing the hire. “Bill is a consummate dealmaker whose relationships around the world and track record building high-performance teams and businesses lends CuriosityStream a tremendous competitive advantage in the dynamic and evolving media landscape.”

Goodwyn first started at Discovery in 1987 and has served in numerous executive-leadership roles at the company in TV, digital media, and education.

Most recently, he was CEO of Discovery Education, the company’s digital ed-tech division that spun out in 2018 (in which Discovery Inc. retained a minority stake). He currently holds the post of vice chairman of Discovery Education, which provides digital textbooks and other resources to some 45 million students.

Previously at Discovery, he was CEO of domestic content distribution, leading all content distribution strategy, sales and marketing activity on behalf of Discovery’s U.S. content portfolio encompassing networks including Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery and Science Channel. He also served as Discovery’s president of global distribution, responsible for overseeing all content distribution sales and marketing activity on behalf of 100-plus worldwide networks.