Biden Campaign Launches ‘Fortnite’ Custom Map, Complete With ‘No Malarkey’ Train Station

With just days to go before Election Day in the U.S., the Biden-Harris campaign kicked off a new get-out-the-vote effort in “Fortnite,” Epic Games’ popular battle royale game.

The former Democratic VP’s presidential campaign late Friday launched “Build Back Better With Biden,” a custom map in “Fortnite” located in “Reboot City” that encourages players to vote and lets them engage in challenges tied to Biden-Harris platform themes. After arriving at the No Malarkey Station, visitors can play up to six mini-games centered on such topics as clean energy, eco-cleanup, 5G broadband buildout and research.

At this point, it’s largely preaching to the choir. Biden’s “Fortnite” drop-in comes as a record 90 million Americans have already cast their votes. But the campaign’s promotional use of the game is another notable example Democrats’ recognition of the power of video games to reach millions of younger-skewing voters (notwithstanding that “Fortnite” is currently not available on Apple platforms amid a legal spat between Epic and Apple over the tech giant’s App Store policies).

The Biden-Harris campaign announced the “Fortnite” map early Saturday:

Guess what? We just launched our Build Back Better Fortnite map. Check out our #TeamJoe map code: 0215-4511-1823 pic.twitter.com/BHenKlLz38 — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) October 31, 2020

“With voting underway and days until Election Day, we are continuing to meet people everywhere they are online and offline with innovative and thoughtful activations,” Biden-Harris digital partnerships director Christian Tom said in a statement to Mashable, which first reported on the activation. The “Fortnite” map is aimed at “engaging players in a substantive, approachable and fun way to reach and mobilize voters.”

“Fornite” players can locate the Biden-Harris map using the code 0215-4511-1823. Any “Fortnite” player can create their own custom map using Fortnite Creative, the sandbox game-within-a-game tool that Epic launched in early 2019.

Similarly, the Biden-Harris campaign last month set up an exclusive island in Nintendo’s hit “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” social game. And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) drew hundreds of thousands of viewers on Twitch where she played “Among Us,” the popular murder-mystery game, alongside Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and top Twitch livestreamers.

The “Build Back With Biden” map in “Fortnite” features signs directing players to visit the Democratic National Committee’s makeaplan.com website and to text “Fortnite” to 30330 to get voting info.

The Biden-Harris “Fortnite” map also lets you visit “Joe’s Famous Ice Cream Shop” and go on a scavenger hunt to find all 10 of Sen. Kamala Harris’ sneakers dotted around the virtual city.