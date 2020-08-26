Bella Thorne Breaks OnlyFans Record, Earning Over $1 Million in First 24 Hours

Bella Thorne set a new record on subscription-based social platform OnlyFans: The actor, model and influencer officially earned over $1 million through revenue on the platform in the first 24 hours after debuting her account, according to the company.

Thorne announced her plans to launch on OnlyFans in a video montage posted to Instagram on Aug. 19. Since then her earnings from OnlyFans has jumped to about $2 million. Thorne is using OnlyFans to share personal content and never-before-seen photos and videos — available only to paying subscribers. According to her reps, Thorne responds to every DM from her OnlyFans followers.

OnlyFans promises creators the freedom to publish any content they want — and the too-hot-for-regular-social-media service has gained a reputation for hosting X-rated material. In 2019, the New York Times called it “the paywall of porn.”

But the 22-year-old Thorne, told fans in a tweet Tuesday, “Also nooooo I’m not doing nudity!!!”

Thorne’s OnlyFans subscription is currently set at $20 per month (with a limited-time 20% discount for a one-month subscription, and 15% off if fans purchase three- or six-month access). Creators on OnlyFans receive 80% of their subscription revenue and can also receive tips from their fans.

Since launching in September 2016, OnlyFans has paid out more than $1 billion to creators, according to the company. The service currently has more than 50 million registered users and 700,000 content creators.

In the past few months, OnlyFans has attracted several other notable names, including Cardi B, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 5 winner Shea Coulee, “Real Housewives of New York” stars Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley, model Blac Chyna, rappers Swae Lee, Rico Nasty, and The-Dream, and “Love & Hip-Hop” stars Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena.

For influencers, OnlyFans claims its approach delivers a “richer and more authentic content mix, free from brand endorsements, campaigns and YouTube advertising commissions.” The company was founded by CEO Timothy Stokely, who launched OnlyFans after he previously created BDSM and fetish site GlamWorship.