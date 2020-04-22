The Beatles ‘Yellow Submarine’ Movie Singalong to Stream Free on YouTube in Special Event

YouTube Music will host The Beatles’ animated “Yellow Submarine” film singalong in a special live-streaming event, available free worldwide.

The event will take place this Saturday, April 25, at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. BST via YouTube Premieres on The Beatles’ YouTube channel (available at this link). The restored film’s singalong version includes lyrics at the bottom of the screen for viewers to follow along.

The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” singalong edition was released in theaters in 2018 to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary — and it hasn’t been available anywhere since. The psychedelic musical animated movie includes some of Fab Four’s best-known songs, including “Eleanor Rigby,” “When I’m Sixty-Four,” “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds,” “All You Need Is Love,” and “It’s All Too Much.”

The “Yellow Submarine” movie is directed by George Dunning, written by Lee Minoff, Al Brodax, Jack Mendelsohn and Erich Segal, with art direction by Heinz Edelmann and additional score composed by George Martin.

The movie is about an unearthly paradise called Pepperland, located 80,000 leagues under the sea — a place where beauty, happiness, and music reign supreme. But the peaceful harmony is shattered when the Blue Meanies invade with their army of storm bloopers, apple bonkers, snapping turtle turks, and the menacing flying glove in an attempt to stop the music and drain Pepperland of all color and hope. The Beatles come to the rescue, teaming up with Young Fred and the Nowhere Man and journey across seven seas to free Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, make peace with the Meanies, and restore music, color, and love to the world.