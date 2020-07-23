Atari Releases New Rhythm-Based Mobile Game Featuring the Music of Avicii (EXCLUSIVE)

Atari and developer Hello There Games released a new rhythm-based, touch-screen-optimized mobile game “Beat Legend: Avicii” on Thursday, featuring 15 of late producer, performer and songwriter Tim “Avicii” Bergling’s tracks.

“Beat Legend: Avicii” is the first in a planned series of musical-artist-focused, rhythm-based mobile games from Atari and Hello There Games. Music royalties from the game will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, a charity focused on advocating for mental health awareness and suicide prevention that was founded by the parents of Bergling, who died on April 20, 2018, at the age of 28.

The songs included at launch will be “Hey Brother,” “Levels,” “Wake Me Up,” “SOS,” “The Nights,” “Without You,” “Waiting for love,” “Sunset Jesus,” “Lonely Together,” “Heaven,” “Fades Away,” “Broken Arrows,” “Addicted to You,” “I Could Be the One” and “Gonna Love Ya,” with more planned. Players will use touch controls to guide their spaceships to the tune of the beats against the backdrop of psychedelic, EDM-inspired visuals.

“Atari is thrilled to again step into new territory and expand our portfolio. And what an honor it is to do so with an artist as profoundly inspirational, talented, and beloved as Avicii,” said Tony Chien, Atari’s vice president of marketing, in a statement. “’Beat Legend: Avicii’ has been a labor of love that we fully expect will be embraced by fans of rhythm-based games and devoted EDM fans alike.”

“With ‘Beat Legend’ we have created a unique platform that combines our deep love for music and games” added Oskar Eklund, CEO at Hello There Games. “I am thrilled to join forces with Atari, the iconic brand, to launch ‘Beat Legend’ on additional platforms and am confident this collaboration will give us great possibilities to introduce this gaming and music experience to new audiences all over the world.”

“Beat Legend: Avicii” is currently available to buy on the App Store and Google Play for a launch price of $2.99.