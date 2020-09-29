‘Batman Begins’ Writer David S. Goyer’s Podcast Drama Exploring Bruce Wayne’s Dark Side Coming to Spotify

David S. Goyer is coming back to Gotham City to excavate more secrets from the Dark Knight’s psyche.

Goyer is the creator of “Batman Unburied,” a new podcast drama exploring “the darker aspects” of Bruce Wayne, to debut exclusively on Spotify in 2021. Goyer, who will executive produce the series, penned the story for 2005’s “Batman Begins” and was a writer for the two other films in “The Dark Knight” trilogy (among other superhero flicks).

It’s the first project under a multiyear pact inked by Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment for a line of narrative scripted podcasts, exclusively for the music and audio streamer. And it’s part of Spotify’s broader podcast push, which has included exclusive deals for shows from personalities ranging from the Obamas to Joe Rogan.

“Batman Unburied” will be developed and produced by Goyer’s Phantom Four production shingle in association with Warner Bros.’ Blue Ribbon Content. Phantom Four’s Keith Levine will also serve as an executive producer alongside Goyer.

“I’ve been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story — returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity,” Goyer said in a statement. “We’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s Rogues Gallery.”

Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer, called Goyer “an exceptional talent,” and added, “we can think of no better leader to leverage the infinite possibilities of podcasting to bring the nearly 300 million Spotify users around the world a Batman saga for the ages.”

Goyer is a longtime collaborator with DC on TV series and feature films. He’s currently executive producing upcoming Netflix-Warner Bros. Television series based on Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman.” Among his credits, Goyer co-wrote “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and wrote “Man of Steel,” both from Warner Bros. Pictures. He also developed and executive produced Warner Horizon Scripted Television’s “Krypton” for Syfy and Warner Bros. TV’s “Constantine” for NBC, and executive produced Blue Ribbon Content-Warner Bros. Animation’s “Constantine: City of Demons” for CW Seed.

Last year, Goyer signed an exclusive multiyear overall agreement with Skydance Television via Phantom Four.

Pictured above: DC’s concept art for “Batman Unburied”; David S. Goyer