CES: James Cameron Unveils ‘Avatar 2’ Concept Art, as Mercedes-Benz Shows Off Pandora-Inspired Car

James Cameron touched down in Las Vegas to provide a first look at concept art for his forthcoming “Avatar 2” sequel, which isn’t due out until late 2021.

The director showed off the images from Pandora’s future world at Daimler’s keynote Monday night at the 2020 CES, where the automaker presented its own far-out concept: a Mercedes-Benz inspired by the world of “Avatar” developed in collaboration with Cameron, billed as “a completely new interaction between human, machine and nature.”

Cameron joined Ola Källenius, chairman of Daimler AG and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, to promote his upcoming film and talk about working with the German car manufacturer on the “Vision AVTR” concept vehicle (pictured below), including the importance of sustainability.

Disney — which acquired 20th Century Fox last year — has scheduled the release of “Avatar 2” for Dec. 17, 2021, followed by three more “Avatar” films in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

Cameron promises that “Avatar 2” will feature more vehicles and machinery in addition to the multitude of alien life forms from the original 2009 movie. “I also love the hard stuff. The vehicles, spacecraft, aircraft, ground vehicles, weapons, the hardware. I’m a total geek when it comes to that stuff,” Cameron said in an interview with CNET’s Roadshow. “We have a lot of cool vehicles for you.”

In addition to the image above, here are the others Cameron shared with the crowd, courtesy of Disney:

According to Daimler, the “Vision AVTR” name stands not only for “Avatar” but also “Advanced Vehicle TRansformation.”

The company says the concept vehicle has an “organic design language” and “combines inside and outside into an emotional whole” in a look inspired by several creatures from Cameron’s movie.

Describing the Vision AVTR as “a living creature,” Daimler said the car has 33 “bionic flaps” on the back — reminiscent of reptilian scales — that can communicate with the driver (and “through the driver”) via naturally flowing movements in subtle gestures. The car has the ability to drive the front and rear axles in the same or opposite direction, which means the Vision AVTR can move sideways by approximately 30 degrees in a “crab movement.”

Other creature-y features of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR: Instead of a conventional steering wheel, there’s a multifunctional control element in the center console that recognizes the driver by his or her heartbeat and breathing. A curved display module creates a visual connection between passengers and the outside world, according to Daimler. In addition, a passenger can simply lift their hand to have a menu selection projected onto their palm.

The concept car also uses organic battery technology made of recyclable materials that is completely free of rare earths and metals and is compostable. The Vision AVTR uses sustainable materials, including seats covered by “vegan Dinamica leather” and a floor decorated with an Indonesian wood called Karuun.