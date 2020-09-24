Ava Max to Host ‘Heaven & Hell’ Album Launch Party on Roblox

Video games are fast becoming big new music venues: Roblox, the popular virtual-world game platform, is following in the footsteps of “Fortnite” to tap artists for performances and special events.

Pop singer Ava Max is throwing an immersive record-launch party on Roblox on Friday, Sept. 25, where she’ll share behind-the-scenes stories from her just released debut album, “Heaven & Hell.” Ava also will answer questions from fans before playing a few of her favorite songs.

The event is scheduled for Friday, starting at 4 p.m. PT on Roblox. Ava’s Launch Party Place, created by Atlantic Records and Artist Partner Group in partnership with a top Roblox developer, uses Roblox’s recently introduced Party Place experience.

“I just can’t wait to meet my fans on Roblox this Friday,” Ava Max said in a statement. “I miss being able to interact with everyone in person, and I’m really excited to try this new way of connecting with them in a lifelike immersive experience to share my new music. I have some surprises in store for everyone too, so don’t miss this!”

In the Ava Max Launch Party Place, Roblox players can use jump pads to get to the sky-high dance floor where they can hear Ava’s new tunes, shop for merch to dress their avatars up with Heaven or Hell wings and swords, complete quests, socialize, ask Ava questions and get a “private” live performance.

Signed to Atlantic Records, the dance-pop diva (born Amanda Koci) broke out with hit “Sweet but Psycho” in 2018, followed by popular singles “So Am I” and “Kings & Queens.”



The Ava Max Launch Party Place in Roblox

It’s not a one-off: Roblox — which says it has over 150 million monthly active users — hopes to launch weekly immersive record-release parties. The company has formed a partnership with Warner Music Group that will let WMG artists stage similar events on Roblox. Roblox developers have created other in-game events, including for the One World: Together At Home Virtual Concert this April.

Roblox’s strategy follows Epic Games’ push to turn the Party Royale island in “Fortnite” into a bigger entertainment destination. Also this Friday, an all-new choreography video of BTS’s hit “Dynamite” will premiere in “Fortnite” and this month Epic kicked off a new Party Royale concert series. “Fortnite” previously has featured artists include Travis Scott, Diplo and Kenshi Yonezu.

“For any artist releasing an album during these times, it’s important to find new and engaging ways to connect with fans,” said Elyse Rogers, EVP, Artist Partner Group. “We’re excited that Roblox chose Ava to kick off the platform’s release party experience; it should be a lot of fun.”

The COVID crisis “has made it clear that artists and labels need to look for new venues and formats to introduce their music,” said Jon Vlassopulos, VP and global head of music for Roblox.

To attend Ava Max’s record release party, existing users need to enter the Ava Max Launch Party Place (at this link) on Roblox. New users can create a Roblox account for free and enter the music venue ahead of the start time.