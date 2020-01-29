AT&T Q4: WarnerMedia Takes $1.2 Billion Hit on HBO Max Investment, Telco Loses 1.2 Million TV Subscribers

AT&T’s top line was stung by its investment in HBO Max in the fourth quarter of 2019 to the tune of $1.2 billion in “foregone licensing revenues.” The telco also continued to see rapid deterioration in its pay-TV business, losing a total of nearly 1.2 million subscribers in Q4.

WarnerMedia — comprising Turner, HBO and Warner Bros. — saw Q4 revenue drop 3.3%, to $8.9 billion while operating income fell 9.5% to $2.4 billion. That included the The company says investment in HBO Max in Q4 totaled about $500 million, in the form of new content production, “foregone licensing revenues” and platform costs — cutting into the division’s revenue and operating income.

In Q4, AT&T’s DirecTV and other premium TV video subscribers had a net loss of 945,000 customers, while the AT&T TV Now service (formerly DirecTV Now) dropped a net 219,000 customers. As of the end of 2019, AT&T reported 20.4 million video connections (including 926,000 AT&T TV Now subscribers) versus 24.5 million at Dec. 31, 2018.

Overall, AT&T posted revenue of $46.8 billion and earnings per share of 89 cents. Wall Street analysts on average expected revenue of $46.96 billion and EPS of 88 cents.

“We delivered what we promised in 2019 and we begin this year with strong momentum in wireless, with HBO Max set to launch in May and our share retirement plan well underway,” said Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman and CEO, in announcing the results.

More to come.