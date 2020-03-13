×

Apple Shifts 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference to Online-Only Event Amid Coronavirus Crisis

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Apple CEO Tim-Cook WWDC
CREDIT: MONICA DAVEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Apple is the latest company to alter plans in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19), moving its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June to a virtual, online-only event.

The tech giant announced it will commit $1 million to organizations in San Jose, Calif., to offset lost revenue associated with WWDC 2020’s traditional in-person format. Over 5,000 people have attended the annual event in recent years.

The 31st annual WWDC will showcase Apple’s latest developments across products and technologies including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Apple didn’t set dates for when the developers conference will be held, saying it will share additional details in the next few months. The new internet format will “engage with Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe,” and will include giving developers access to new code, the company said.

According to Apple, the company has more than 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries and regions. The company claims developers have earned over $155 billion since the App Store launched in 2008.

“The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, said in a statement.

Pictured above: Apple CEO Tim Cook at the 2019 WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Apple CEO Tim-Cook WWDC

    Apple Shifts 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference to Online-Only Event Amid Coronavirus Crisis

    Apple is the latest company to alter plans in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19), moving its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June to a virtual, online-only event. The tech giant announced it will commit $1 million to organizations in San Jose, Calif., to offset lost revenue associated with WWDC 2020’s traditional in-person format. Over [...]

  • Sony's 'Nightingale,' 'Wheel of Time' Delayed

    Sony's 'Nightingale,' 'Wheel of Time' Shoots Suspended in Europe Over Coronavirus Fears (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony’s “The Nightingale,” starring Dakota and Elle Fanning, and an adaptation of Robert Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” fantasy series, produced by Sony and Amazon Studios, and starring Rosamund Pike, are the latest projects to be hit by the growing spread of coronavirus, with both productions’ European shoots disrupted this week. Pre-production on “The Nightingale,” [...]

  • Charter Free Broadband Spectrum

    Charter Offers Free Broadband to All Households With Students Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

    Cable giant Charter Communications will provide free broadband for two months to households with students, as a number of U.S. schools are shutting down because of concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Starting next Monday (March 16), Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college [...]

  • Apple Music

    Apple Music Signs New Licensing Deals With Majors (Report)

    Apple Music has inked new, multi-year licenses with the three major music companies — Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group — in recent months, according to the Financial Times, although the deals do not extend to the company’s planned bundles with Apple TV or Apple Arcade. Apple has been working to create [...]

  • ‘Amazon Music for Artists’ Mobile App

    ‘Amazon Music for Artists’ Mobile App Launches

    Today, Amazon Music is launching “Amazon Music for Artists”: a mobile app for artists and their teams to better understand their business on the platform. At launch, Amazon Music for Artists will be available on both iOS and Android, offering streaming performance and insights into an artist’s audience on the platform, which is estimated to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad