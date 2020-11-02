Apple TV App Will Be on Microsoft Xbox Series S and X at Launch

For the first time, the Apple TV streaming-video app is coming to the Xbox platform, available on Microsoft’s next-generation consoles when they are set to start shipping next week.

The new Xbox consoles are Microsoft’s first major introduction since the Xbox One came out in 2013: The entry-level Xbox Series S is priced at $299 and the Xbox Series X (which is bigger, more powerful and supports true 4K) will cost $499. Both are set to be available on Nov. 10 — two days before Sony’s PS5 models come out, in a holiday-shopping season battle royale between the two big console makers.

According to Microsoft, other streaming apps on the new Xbox models — which have already been on Xbox One — include Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube and YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video and Twitter, Hulu, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Vudu and FandangoNow, and Sky’s Sky Go, Now TV and Sky Ticket.

Apple TV also will be available on Sony’s PlayStation 5 consoles, along with other media apps including Netflix, Hulu and YouTube. There’s also an optional $30 remote control for the PS5s. (Not coming to PlayStation 5, as of now, is HBO Max, for which WarnerMedia also is still trying to reach distribution deals with Amazon Fire TV and Roku.)

The Apple TV app provides access to the Apple TV Plus subscription service, regularly priced at $4.99 per month, with access to several dozen Apple originals including series “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” “See,” “Servant” and “Tehran,” and movies like “Greyhound” starring Tom Hanks and the documentary “Beastie Boys Story.”

Apple TV also lets users subscribe to channels including Showtime, CBS All Access, Starz and AMC Plus. The app’s Family Sharing feature lets up to six accounts share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password. You can also buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and shows from iTunes (with titles you’ve previously purchased from Apple available through the Apple TV app, too).

Apple for years had a long-held strategy of keeping its services stovepiped to its hardware products, before breaking that via a pact with Samsung in January 2019 to bring the video app to Samsung connected TVs. The Apple TV app is now available on Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV, and TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony and Vizio, alongside Apple’s own iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch and Mac devices.

According to Microsoft, the new Xbox S and X series consoles support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on select apps including Netflix, Disney Plus and Vudu. In addition, Xbox recently introduced a new Entertainment block (on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S) that showcases new movies, TV, and music content across entertainment apps. For new Xbox owners, the Entertainment block is automatically pinned to their Home screen.