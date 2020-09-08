Apple TV App Launches on Vizio Smart TVs

The Apple TV app — including access to Apple TV Plus — is now available on Vizio’s SmartCast-enabled TV sets to users in the U.S. and Canada.

The pact between Apple and Vizio, the top-selling TV brand in the U.S., continues the tech giant’s strategy of bringing the Apple TV streaming-video app to third-party over-the-top platforms after years of hooking its content and applications exclusively to its own hardware.

Apple initially announced a pact with Samsung in January 2019, and the Apple TV app is now available on Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV, and TVs from LG and Samsung. And, of course, the Apple TV app is available on Apple’s own iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch and Mac devices.

As part of the Apple TV app’s launch on Vizio, eligible Vizio SmartCast customers in the U.S. can sign up for Apple TV Plus and receive three months of the service for free. All 2016 and later SmartCast TVs enabled with SmartCast Home qualify for this offer, which ends Oct. 16.

“With the Apple TV app coming to Vizio SmartCast TVs, customers can enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the popular and award-winning Apple TV Plus service,” said Mike O’Donnell, chief revenue officer of Vizio.

Apple TV Plus (normally $4.99/month) features original shows and movies including “The Morning Show,” “Defending Jacob,” “Central Park,” “Ted Lasso,” “Greyhound,” “The Banker,” “Boys State” and “Beastie Boys Story,” and kids and family entertainment such as “Helpsters,” “Ghostwriter” and “Snoopy in Space.”

In addition, through the Apple TV app, Vizio customers can subscribe to Apple TV channels, such as Showtime, CBS All Access and Starz. Up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password. The Apple TV app also lets users buy or rent over 100,000 movies and TV shows, including titles available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos.