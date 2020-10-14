Apple TV App Launches on Select Sony Smart TVs

The Apple TV app continues its march on to new devices: Sony Electronics announced the app is coming to select internet-connected TVs.

Sony said the Apple TV app will begin rolling out today in the U.S. on Sony’s X900H series of televisions via a software update. The app — which provides access to Apple TV Plus, Apple TV channels, TV shows and movies purchased from Apple, and third-party streaming services — will launch on select Sony smart TV 2018 models and most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year.

Apple, breaking it previously long-held strategy of keeping its services locked to its hardware products, initially announced a pact with Samsung in January 2019 to bring the video app to Samsung’s TVs. The Apple TV app is now available on Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV, and TVs from LG, Samsung and Vizio. And, of course, the Apple TV app is available on Apple’s own iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch and Mac devices.

Sony TV customers can subscribe to Apple TV Plus (regularly $4.99 per month) via the Apple TV app on the consumer-electronics maker’s smart TVs. Apple is still offering Apple TV Plus free for 12 months to customers who buy one of its devices, and last week said that Apple TV Plus customers whose one-year free subscription is scheduled expire between Nov. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, will continue have free access to the service through February 2021.

In addition to Apple TV Plus, the Apple TV app lets users subscribe to Apple TV channels, such as Showtime, CBS All Access, and Starz. Through Apple’s Family Sharing feature, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password.

Sony’s smart TV users can browse the Apple TV app to buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and TV shows, including titles available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos, as well as get personalized and curated recommendations.

Select Sony TVs also support Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. With AirPlay 2, customers can play videos and other content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly on compatible Sony TV sets. HomeKit lets customers control Sony’s smart TVs using the Home app or by asking Siri on their Apple devices.