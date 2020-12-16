Apple TV App Is Coming to Google’s Chromecast

Google and Apple reached an agreement that will bring the Apple TV app — including the Apple TV Plus subscription service — to the newest Chromecast device.

Google didn’t provide specific timing on when Apple TV will go live on Chromecast, saying only that the app will be available “early next year.” The company said it will bring the Apple TV app to additional devices powered by Android TV OS in the future.

According to Google, the addition of the Apple TV app makes the $50 Chromecast with Google TV the only streaming device with all major video subscription providers (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock and Apple TV). For now, Roku doesn’t have an HBO Max deal and Amazon’s Fire TV lacks Peacock — although there are workarounds in both of those cases.

The news comes a week after Google announced that it was adding Apple Music to Google smart speakers and displays.

With the deal, Apple TV Plus original titles will be integrated into Chromecast with Google TV, letting users get personalized recommendations and search results for the content. They’ll also be able to save those to their Watchlist for viewing later.

The Apple TV app provides access to Apple TV Plus, regularly priced at $4.99 per month, with access to several dozen Apple originals including series “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” “See,” “Servant,” “Defending Jacob,” “The Oprah Conversation” and “Tehran” and movies like “Greyhound” starring Tom Hanks and the animated “Wolfwalkers.”

In addition, Apple TV lets you buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and shows from iTunes (and access titles you’ve previously purchased from Apple). Users are able to subscribe to channels including Showtime, CBS All Access, Starz and AMC Plus through Apple TV, and the app’s Family Sharing feature lets up to six accounts share subscriptions to those channels.

Launched this fall, the new Chromecast with Google TV for the first time includes a standalone, voice-enabled remote control — a top request from customers. The HDMI-based 4K adapter runs Google TV, the internet giant’s new entertainment interface that aggregates streaming services, live TV (starting with YouTube TV), movies, shows and other content and provides personalization and recommendation features.

Separately, Google is running a promotional bundle offer with Netflix that gives customers six months of the streaming service’s standard HD plan for half price.