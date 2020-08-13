Apple Pulls ‘Fortnite’ From App Store Over Epic Games ‘Violating’ In-App Payments Rule

That was fast: Apple, just hours after Epic Games announced a new direct-payment option for “Fortnite” to bypass the Apple App Store 30% “tax” on in-app purchases, has removed the game from its app store.

In a statement, Apple said, “Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result their ‘Fortnite’ app has been removed from the store.”

Apple said that Epic had “enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services.”

According to Epic, multiple apps have been cleared by Apple to use direct payments, including those from Amazon, Grubhub, Best Buy, Fandango, Uber, Lyft and StubHub. Earlier Thursday, the company announced a 20% discount to “Fortnite” players who purchase the game’s virtual currency directly from Epic, instead of from Apple or Google.

Google did not respond to a request for comment about Epic Games’ direct-payment method for the “Fornite” Android app. Google Play, like Apple’s App Store, also takes a 30% fee of in-app payments.

“If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you,” the company said Thursday.

In response to Apple’s removal of “Fortnite” from the App Store, Epic’s “Fornite” account on Twitter said it is premiering a new short film in the game’s Party Royale area called “Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite” — a snarky reference to Apple’s famous Super Bowl ad from 1984 directed by Ridley Scott.