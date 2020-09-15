Apple One Bundles With TV Plus, Music, Arcade and More to Launch This Fall

Apple announced Apple One — a new set of service bundles that will offer a discount to customers — as the tech giant looks to continue to boost revenue from subscriptions.

The Apple One bundles, to launch later this fall, will be available in three versions.

The Individual plan, priced at $14.95/month, will include Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and iCloud (with up to 50 gigabytes of storage). The Family plan, at $19.95/month, provides those same four services with access for up to six members per account to share the services, including up to 200 GB of iCloud storage.

The third and priciest Apple One bundle — Premier, for $29.95/month — includes Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, a whopping 2 terabytes of iCloud storage, along with Apple News Plus and the new Apple Fitness Plus service for virtual workout classes (which is linked to the tech giant’s new Apple Watch devices). Services in the Premier bundle also can be shared among up to six members.

“With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favorite devices with one simple subscription,” Eddy Cue, Apple SVP of internet software and services, said in announcing the bundles.

The discounts: Apple One Individual is $6 less per month (compared with buying the services separately at standard pricing); the Family plan is an $8 monthly discount, and the Premier plan offers a savings of over $25 per month.

Separately, the tech company launched its first bundle for Apple TV Plus subscribers last month: It’s offering ViacomCBS’s CBS All Access (with no ads) and Showtime together for $9.99 per month, a bit more than half off standalone pricing.

Apple’s bundling strategy is designed to encourage customers to purchase more services directly from the company, by giving them a price break compared with buying them separately — a time-tested approach long used by cable and telecom companies.

That’s intended to help Apple capture even more subscription revenue, particularly from its content services. For the quarter ended June 27, Apple Services revenue was $13.16 billion, up 15% year over year. In the first three months of the year, Apple posted a quarterly record $13.3 billion in services revenue, up 17% versus the year-earlier period.

At Apple’s prerecorded event Tuesday, the company also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 6 family and new versions of its iPad tablet.

Starting this fall, the Apple One Individual and Family plans will be available in over 100 countries and regions. The Apple One Premier plan will be available in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, where Apple News Plus is available and Apple Fitness Plus will launch later this year. The Apple One bundles will carry a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have.