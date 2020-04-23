Apple Music Is Now Streaming on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Electronics is the first TV brand to integrate Apple Music, letting subscribers to the streaming-music service in over 100 countries access songs, music videos and more on Samsung Smart TVs.

Apple Music is available on Samsung Smart TV models from 2018 through 2020. Subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music videos, and explore thousands of curated playlists.

While Apple and Samsung are fierce rivals in the smartphone market, the two companies have teamed up in other areas where they both stand to benefit: Last year, Samsung was the first TV manufacturer to integrate the Apple TV app.

“Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their smart TVs,” Salek Brodsky, VP of strategic partnerships and business development for Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

In addition to the song catalog, Apple Music subscribers get customized daily recommendations and access to Apple’s Beats 1 radio station, a global live stream with exclusive shows by artists like Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled and Elton John. Subscribers also have access to new “At Home With Apple Music” content that includes new editorial playlists, group FaceTime chats with artists at home, artist interviews and playlists.

Owners of Samsung Smart TVs can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store. At that point, they can sign in to an existing account with their Apple ID or sign up to subscribe to Apple Music from their TV. Apple Music offers three-month free trials, after which the pricing is $9.99 per month for an individual plan; $14.99 monthly for a family plan; or $4.99 month for a student subscription.

Launched in 2015, Apple Music is available on the tech giant’s own products and platforms — iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod and CarPlay — as well as Android devices, Sonos, Amazon Echo and PCs.