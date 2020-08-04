Apple Longtime Marketing Boss Phil Schiller Steps Aside for ‘Planned Changes in My Life’

Phil Schiller, Apple’s top marketing exec who has served in senior marketing roles at the tech giant over a career spanning more than 30 years, is stepping into a new role at the company as an “Apple Fellow.”

In the new role, Schiller will still report to Apple CEO Tim Cook. As an Apple Fellow, Schiller will continue to lead the App Store and Apple Events. Replacing Schiller as SVP of worldwide marketing is Greg “Joz” Joswiak, who has worked at Apple for over two decades.

Schiller first joined Apple in 1987, when he was 27. “This year I turned 60 and it is time for some planned changes in my life,” he said in a statement. “I’ll keep working here as long as they will have me. I bleed six colors” — a reference to Apple’s classic rainbow logo — “but I also want to make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends and a few personal projects I care deeply about.”

Schiller, in addition to 20 years at Apple, had worked as a marketing exec at Macromedia and FirePower Systems. He holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from Boston College, which he received in 1982.

“Phil has helped make Apple the company it is today and his contributions are broad, vast and run deep,” Cook said in a statement. “In this new role he will continue to provide the incredible thought partnership and guidance that have defined his decades at Apple.”

Joswiak previously served as VP of worldwide product marketing for the past four years. He has overseen product management and product marketing for numerous products including the original iPod and iPhone, according to Apple.