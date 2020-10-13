Apple Officially Unveils iPhone 12 Line of 5G-Enabled Phones

Apple took the wraps off the iPhone 12, the tech giant’s first smartphones that support 5G wireless technology.

Apple said it has tested the 5G iPhone 12 phones with 100 carriers in 30 regions — and claims it obtained speeds up to 3.5 gigabits per second with good conditions, and up to 4 Gbps under ideal conditions.

“5G just got real,” Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said at the Apple event. Vestberg announced that the telco was activating 5G across the U.S. as of Tuesday.

The new iPhone 12 is 11% thinner and 15% smaller in volume than the comparable previous 11 model, and features a “Ceramic Shield” screen developed with Gorilla Glass that dramatically improves its toughness over conventional glass screens, according to Apple. The new smartphones also include Apple’s Super Retina XDR display and support Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The company announced virtual product launch Tuesday from Apple’s Cupertino headquarters.

The iPhone 12 also features Apple’s faster A14 processor and combined with Verizon’s 5G network, supports console-quality games, according to the company. At Apple’s event, Riot Games announced that “League of Legends: Wild Rift” is coming to the iPhone 12.

Apple also announced MagSafe for iPhone, a wireless charging system that supports accessories like a new iPhone cases and a wallet and third-party add-ons from partners including Belkin.

