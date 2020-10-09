Apple iPhone 12 Launch: 5G Smartphone Pricing, Specs Purportedly Leak Out

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 12 next week but details supposedly spilling the beans on the tech giant’s forthcoming first-ever 5G phones have emerged on social media.

A user on China’s Weibo with the handle “Kang” on Friday posted info allegedly revealing pricing and specifications for four new Apple smartphones — the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini — as well as a new cheaper HomePod mini smart speaker, as spotted by MacRumors.

The caveat: The info is unconfirmed and may not fully square with what Apple actually announces at its launch event, slated for Oct. 13. It’s not clear how Kang came by the details. That said, according to AppleTrack, whoever Kang is has a good track record of predicting Apple announcements, including accurately reporting several of the company’s announcements from this year’s WWDC and the new iPad Air model announced at its Sept. 15 event.

According to Kang’s post, each of the new iPhone 12s will support the 5G wireless standard and feature Apple’s Super Retina XDR display and support Dolby Vision HDR standard. Other alleged details:

iPhone 12: Starting at $799, the baseline model will have a 6.1-inch screen and 64 GB to 256 GB of storage. Available in black, white, red, blue and green; shipping Oct. 23 or 24.

iPhone 12 Pro: Starting at $999, also with a 6.1-inch screen, available in gold, silver, graphite and blue, with storage of 128 GB to 512 GB. Shipping either Oct. 23 or 24.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Starting at $1,099, the 6.7-inch-screen model will be available in the same colors and storage options as Pro model. Shipping Nov. 20 or 21.

iPhone 12 mini: Starting at $699 for model with 5.4-inch display; available in the same colors and storage options as iPhone 12. Shipping Nov. 13 or 14.

In addition to the iPhone 12 line, Apple also will introduce new wireless MagSafe chargers, per Kang’s post; those would work with a new iPhone case that supports wireless charging, according to MacRumors. Also set to be announced will be the HomePod mini, a 3.3-inch smart speaker priced at $99 (versus $299 currently for the regular HomePod); that supposedly will ship Nov. 16 or 17.

Tune in next week to Apple’s Oct. 13 event, which starts at 10 a.m. PT, for the official announcements.