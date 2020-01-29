×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Poaches Senior Netflix Engineer for Streaming-Tech Team

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Apple Computers Logo Placeholder
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Apple has tapped nine-year Netflix veteran Ruslan Meshenberg as an engineering leader on its streaming-video team.

Meshenberg tweeted news of his joining Apple on Monday, posting a photo of the tech company’s HQ at 1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino, Calif., and the caption, “New adventure!” According to his updated LinkedIn profile, his title at Apple is “engineering leader.”

roductivity engineering at Netflix, where he had formed and oversaw an organization focused on accelerating productivity of the company’s engineers. Previously, he was director of cloud platform for Netflix, where his work included leading engineering initiatives that spanned across all engineering teams, including migration of Netflix infrastructure, core services and databases to Amazon’s AWS.

Prior to joining Netflix in 2011,

An Apple rep declined to comment. Apple’s hiring of Meshenberg was previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple Poaches Senior Netflix Engineer for Streaming-Tech Team

    Apple has tapped nine-year Netflix veteran Ruslan Meshenberg as an engineering leader on its streaming-video team. Meshenberg tweeted news of his joining Apple on Monday, posting a photo of the tech company’s HQ at 1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino, Calif., and the caption, “New adventure!” According to his updated LinkedIn profile, his title at Apple [...]

  • Richard Plepler

    Ex-HBO Boss Richard Plepler Invests in Luminary, Joins Podcast Company's Board

    Richard Plepler has hopped on the podcast train. The former HBO chief executive has invested in Luminary Media, a podcast-subscription service, and taken a seat on its board. Plepler acquired a minority stake in Luminary, according to sources, although they could not confirm the amount of the investment. The New York-based company has raised over [...]

  • MoviePass card

    MoviePass Parent Company Files for Bankruptcy

    Helios and Matheson Analytics, which owns the defunct MoviePass cinema-subscription service, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection. The company disclosed the move in an SEC filing dated Jan. 28, when Helios and Mathenson filed the petition for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Chapter 7 [...]

  • Knews logo

    News Corp Launches Knewz With Stories From 400-Plus Publishers, Promising No Clickbait or 'Narrow-Minded Nonsense'

    Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp says it’s trying to battle fake news and social-media clickbait with Knewz, its own curated headline-aggregation service. The company’s new Knewz.com site — a text-heavy agglomeration that has already drawn critiques of its cluttered design — officially launched Thursday as a “beta” test. The site, patterned after other aggregators like Google [...]

  • John Stankey

    AT&T's John Stankey: TNT, TBS to Boost Unscripted Volume as WarnerMedia Invests in HBO Max

    The march to the launch of HBO Max in May is driving changes across WarnerMedia. John Stankey, AT&T chief operating officer and WarnerMedia chairman, told investors on Wednesday that cable powerhouses TNT and TBS will lean into more unscripted programming as WarnerMedia steers its investment in high-end scripted programming to the nascent subscription streaming platform. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad