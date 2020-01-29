Apple Poaches Senior Netflix Engineer for Streaming-Tech Team

Apple has tapped nine-year Netflix veteran Ruslan Meshenberg as an engineering leader on its streaming-video team.

Meshenberg tweeted news of his joining Apple on Monday, posting a photo of the tech company’s HQ at 1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino, Calif., and the caption, “New adventure!” According to his updated LinkedIn profile, his title at Apple is “engineering leader.”

Most recently, Meshenberg was VP of productivity engineering at Netflix, where he had formed and oversaw an organization focused on accelerating productivity of the company’s engineers. Previously, he was director of cloud platform for Netflix, where his work included leading engineering initiatives that spanned across all engineering teams, including migration of Netflix infrastructure, core services and databases to Amazon’s AWS.

Prior to joining Netflix in 2011, Meshenberg worked as a software engineer at Yahoo, Telenav and Hewlett-Packard.

An Apple rep declined to comment. Apple’s hiring of Meshenberg was previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.