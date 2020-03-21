Apple Is Donating Millions of Masks to Health Workers Battling Coronavirus, CEO Tim Cook Says

Apple is donating several million industrial-grade respirator masks to health care organizations, amid a critical shortage of supplies and equipment needed to respond those affected by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tim Cook, the CEO of the tech giant, confirmed Apple’s efforts to help the cause Saturday, saying the supplies would go to providers in the U.S. and Europe.

“Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19,” Cook wrote in the post. “We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you.”

At a press conference earlier Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence said that Apple was donating 2 million masks to U.S. organizations.

Hollywood productions are pitching in to the effort as well, with shows including “Pose,” “Station 19” and “The Resident” donating masks to health care workers.

