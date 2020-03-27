Apple Releases Free COVID-19 Screening Tool in Partnership With White House, CDC

Wondering if you need to get tested for COVID-19 — and what to do next if you have symptoms of infection? Apple now has an app for that.

The company Friday released a free screening tool and set of resources to help people stay informed and take the steps to protect their health during the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the latest CDC guidance.

Apple created the new COVID-19 app and website in partnership with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA. People in the U.S. (18 years or older) can access the screening tool and resources by downloading the COVID-19 app on Apple’s App Store or on the web at apple.com/covid19.

Apple’s COVID-19 app and website allow users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or someone else. After that, they’ll get CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider.

Apple noted that the screening tool “does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities.”

Along with the new COVID-19 app and website, Apple customers in the U.S. also can ask Siri, “How do I know if I have coronavirus?” to access guidance and resources from the CDC and a curated collection of telehealth apps available on the App Store. In addition, Apple this began sending iPhone users arriving at select international airports in the U.S. automatic notifications to remind them of current CDC guidance to stay home and monitor their health.

Like broad sectors of the economy, Apple’s business has been hurt by the coronavirus crisis. It has closed its retail Apple Stores locations everywhere outside of China indefinitely, and its iPhone manufacturing was delayed because of the virus. Meanwhile, Apple is donating 10 million protective masks to U.S. health care workers and millions more to those in Europe, CEO Tim Cook announced this week.

Among resources provided by other big tech companies, Google launched a site (google.com/covid19) with updates and information about the coronavirus outbreak and Facebook has pinned a dedicated COVID-19 module in users’ News Feeds in multiple countries with updates and info from national and local resources.

In Apple’s coronavirus tools, users can find FAQs about COVID-19, including who is most at risk and how to recognize symptoms, as well as up-to-date information from the CDC like best practices for washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and monitoring symptoms.

Apple said the COVID-19 tools do not require a sign-in, nor are they associated with a user’s Apple ID. The company said users’ individual responses will not be sent to Apple or any government organization.