Apple Pulls Out of SXSW 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Apple is no longer participating in the SXSW 2020 festival, as concerns heighten over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Variety has confirmed.

The tech giant had been set to premiere three new Apple TV Plus originals at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, and also was scheduled to host a discussion of Apple’s “Little America” with docuseries creators Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. Those have now been cancelled.

Apple joins others that have backed out of this year’s SXSW, including Amazon Studios, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Mashable and Intel.

Organizers of SXSW continue to say the annual music, technology and entertainment festival in Austin, Texas, is still on for March 13-22. On Wednesday, officials for the city of Austin said the festival will still go forward. “Right now there’s no evidence that closing South by Southwest or other activities is going to make this community safer,” Mark Escott, the interim medical director and health authority for Austin Public Health said a press conference per CNN, adding, “We’re constantly monitoring that situation.”

Apple’s events at SXSW had been included the world premiere of Spike Jonze’s “Beastie Boys Story,” a documentary film featuring band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz; animated musical series “Central Park” from Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith and Josh Gad (“Frozen”); and “Home,” a docuseries promising a never-before-seen look inside “the world’s most innovative homes.”

Calls for SXSW to cancel the conference have increased over the past week, with a Change.org petition now at more than 45,000 signatures.

Other events that have been cancelled because of the coronvirus outbreak include MipTV, Google I/O, GDC, Facebook’s F8 and Mobile World Congress.

