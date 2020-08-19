Apple Is First U.S. Company to Hit $2 Trillion Market Capitalization

It’s always the first trillion that’s the hardest.

Apple, after two solid quarters beating Wall Street estimates, has now hit an unprecedented milestone: It’s the first U.S. company with a market cap of $2 trillion. The mark comes just over two years after Apple was the first American corporation to reach a market cap of $1 trillion.

Apple’s share price has climbed more than 55% year to date, as sales have not only weathered the COVID pandemic but have seen healthy year-over-year gains.

For the June 2020 quarter, the tech giant reported revenue of $59.7 billion, an increase of 11% from the $53.8 billion in revenue in the prior-year period. The company’s earnings per share of $2.58 was also an improvement on the $2.18 per share that Apple earned in the same period in 2019. Analysts had expected Apple to deliver revenue of $52.3 billion and earnings of $2.07 per share.

“In uncertain times, this performance is a testament to the important role our products play in our customers’ lives and to Apple’s relentless innovation,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in announcing the quarterly results last month.

Apple is aiming to build on its growth in services with a new bundling strategy, according to a report last week by Bloomberg. The Cupertino, Calif.-based company is prepping a series of new discounted services bundles, with Apple TV Plus and Apple Music in the baseline tier. Those could launch as soon as October along with new iPhones and the launch of iOS 14, per the report.

“With a strong broad portfolio of devices and a growing services offering, there are plentiful opportunities for [Apple’s] future growth,” PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore said. “All eyes are now on the eagerly anticipated 5G iPhone which will fuel further consumer demand.”

Apple had previously expected to deliver its new 5G-enabled iPhone 12 in September, but the company last month confirmed it will ship a few weeks later than it planned.