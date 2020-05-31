Did Hacktivist Group Anonymous Take Down Minneapolis PD Website?

The internet was abuzz late Saturday night with speculation that Anonymous — the decentralized hacker collective — had successfully disabled the Minneapolis Police Department website, in retaliation for the murder of George Floyd.

The Minneapolis PD site, as well as the City of Minneapolis’ site, became inaccessible later Saturday, according to multiple user reports.

Early Sunday, the sites were still experiencing accessibility issues, sporadically requiring visitors to enter “captchas” verifying they weren’t bots in a front end provided by Cloudflare — a signal the sites were experiencing a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, designed to render an internet service unusable by flooding it with bogus traffic.

The disruption to the Minneapolis municipal sites came after a Facebook page claiming to be affiliated with Anonymous posted a video on May 28 warning the Minneapolis PD that it “will be exposing your many crimes to the world” and that “this week’s brutal killing of George Floyd… is merely the tip of the iceberg in a long list of high-profile cases of wrongful death at the hands of officers in your state.” The video features a figure wearing a Guy Fawkes mask and an electronically altered voiceover, which are trademarks of the group.

The death of Floyd, who was killed May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis PD, has ignited nationwide protests and rioting. On Friday, former police officer Derek Chauvin, who had kneeled on Floyd’s neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Meanwhile, the chatter about Anonymous’ apparent resurfacing to join the Black Lives Matter protest in the wake of George Floyd’s murder also led “Mr. Robot,” the dystopian hacker drama starring Rami Malek, to trend on Twitter in the U.S. through early Sunday.

The Twitter account @LatestAnonNews, which claims to be moderated by “multiple Anons,” did not explicitly take credit for the outages of the Minneapolis Police Department and city government websites, but it retweeted others that suggested it was an attack carried out by the group.

The Minneapolis PD website has been taken offline by Anonymous & they're threatening to take down any government website for any organization attacking protestors — William LeGate (@williamlegate) May 31, 2020