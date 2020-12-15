Anna Wintour Named Condé Nast Chief Content Officer

As part of a broader strategy revamp, Condé Nast announced that Anna Wintour — who has served as the top editor of Vogue’s U.S. edition for 32 years — will assume the role of chief content officer.

Wintour will also now serve as global editorial director of Vogue while continuing her oversight of Vogue U.S. She continues to report to CEO Roger Lynch. Wintour’s expanded role is part of the media and publishing company’s move to install editorial leaders with a global purview for most of its brands.

Christiane Mack, Condé Nast chief content operations officer, who has largely been responsible for unifying the company’s creative teams across video, digital and print, will continue in her role, reporting to Wintour and Condé Nast Entertainment president Agnes Chu, the former Disney Plus content exec who joined the media company in September.

Wintour’s appointment as global chief content officer comes after a tumultuous summer for Condé Nast amid accusations of racial bias at the famed New York mag publisher — including by Wintour herself. “Undoubtedly, I have made mistakes along the way, and if any mistakes were made at Vogue under my watch, they are mine to own and remedy and I am committed to doing the work,” Wintour told the New York Times in a statement in October.

In June, Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport was ousted amid allegations of racial discrimination, leading to an exodus of contributors. The company subsequently hired book publishing veteran Dawn Davis as the new EIC of Bon Appétit.

“Anna’s appointment represents a pivotal moment for Condé Nast as her ability to stay ahead in connecting with new audiences, while cultivating and mentoring some of today’s brightest talent in the industry, has made her one of media’s most distinguished executives,” Lynch said in a statement.

Condé Nast also announced the appointment of global editorial directors of AD (Architectural Digest), Condé Nast Traveler and GQ, with the remaining global brands to follow in early 2021. According to the company, the new editorial structure will “ensure global consistency of the brands,” including on the video front in partnership with the Condé Nast Entertainment team.

Amy Astley will be the global editorial director of AD, Divia Thani will be the global editorial director of Condé Nast Traveler and Will Welch will be the global editorial director of GQ. For Vogue, Edward Enninful will be European editorial director for the markets owned and operated by Condé Nast, which include the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Spain. Similarly, Simone Marchetti has been promoted to European editorial director of Vanity Fair, inclusive of the editions published in France, Italy and Spain. Vanity Fair U.S. and U.K. editions will continue to be overseen by editor-in-chief Radhika Jones.

The deputy editorial directors for AD, Condé Nast Traveler and GQ will be Oliver Jahn, Jesse Ashlock and Adam Baidawi, respectively.