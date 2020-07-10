‘American Skyjacker,’ Podcast About Martin McNally, Coming From Imperative Entertainment, Pegalo Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Imperative Entertainment and Pegalo Pictures are teaming up on “American Skyjacker: The Final Flight of Martin McNally,” a new podcast about a hijacker whose idolization of D.B. Cooper ended in a 37-year prison stint. The 10-part series will debut on all platforms on July 21.

The podcast will take listeners back to the late 1960s and early 1970s, a tumultuous time in aviation and a period during which over 300 commercial airplanes were hijacked worldwide. More than 130 of those hijackings took place in the United States. Enter a small-time crook named Martin ‘Mac’ McNally, who dreamed of overtaking a plane and getting away with a cool $500,000 in cash. Needless to say, things didn’t go as planned.

Riverfront Times journalist Danny Wicentowski hosts the series, which was written, created, and produced by Eli Kooris and Joshua Shaffer of Pegalo Pictures, and executive produced by Jason Hoch, president of Imperative Entertainment’s Podcast Division.

It marks Imperative’s fourth series, joining the likes of “The Baron of Botox,” a look at “dermatologist to the stars” Dr. Fredric Brandt; “Boomtown,” a look at the impact of an oil boom on a Texas town; and “Gangster House,” a portrait of a porn mogul turned murderer.

Imperative Entertainment is also active in the film space, having previously produced Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule,” Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World,” and Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Pegalo Pictures has sold projects to Sony Pictures Television, Dimension, eOne Entertainment, USA Network, Sundance Channel, NBC International, MTV, and Keshet Studios. Its works include the indie film “International Falls” and the short-form noir series “Nothingman.”

Here’s the trailer: