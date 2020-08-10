Amazon Kills Off Twitch Prime Name, Replaces It With ‘Prime Gaming’ Perk With Free Games and Content

Amazon is sunsetting the Twitch Prime name — relaunching it as Prime Gaming, which will continue to be available for no extra cost to all of the company’s more than 150 million Prime members worldwide.

On Monday, Aug. 10, the Amazon Prime Gaming service went live, replacing the four-year-old Twitch Prime. By moving it outside the Twitch umbrella with the rebranding strategy, the ecommerce giant hopes to broaden awareness of the perk, which offers a bucket of free game titles and exclusive in-game content each month.

“Prime Gaming offers members all of the growing gaming benefits they had with Twitch Prime, but now as one of the core entertainment benefits of Prime,” Amazon said in announcing the change.

New in-game content on Prime Gaming is available for “Grand Theft Auto Online,” “Red Dead Online,” “Apex Legends,” “EA Sports FIFA 20,” “League of Legends” and more than 20 other titles. In August, Amazon Prime Gaming is offering more than 20 free PC games — which Prime members can download and keep permanently — including the “SNK 40th Anniversary Collection” of arcade classics, “Metal Slug 2,” and retro brawler “Treachery in Beatdown City.” Prime Gaming also includes one free Twitch channel subscription per month.

“Prime members already get the best of TV, movies, and music, and now we’re expanding our entertainment offerings to include the best of gaming,” Prime Gaming general manager Larry Plotnick (formerly GM of Twitch Prime) said in a statement. “We’re giving customers new content that makes playing their favorite games on every platform even better. So no matter what kind of games you love, and no matter where you play them, they’ll be even better with Prime Gaming.”

Prime Gaming (gaming.amazon.com) is part of Amazon’s constellation of other digital entertainment services, including Prime Video, Amazon Music and Prime Reading. Prime Gaming is included with Prime memberships and Prime Video subscriptions in over 200 countries and territories.