Amazon Stock Hits All-Time High Amid Surge in Orders, Company Worth $1.1 Trillion

Shares of Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer, climbed over 3% to a new all-time high for the stock — giving the colossal company a market value of more than $1.1 trillion.

Amazon’s stock was up 4.2% in Tuesday morning trading to over $2,260 per share, topping its previous all-time high on Feb. 19 when it closed at $2,170.22 per share.

Amid the economic devastation the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon has been one of the “stay-at-home” stocks investors have flocked to, alongside those of companies including Netflix, Zoom, and Domino’s.

The Seattle-based company has seen a massive surge in online orders during the coronavirus pandemic. To meet the increased demand, Amazon hired an additional 100,000 full- and part-time workers for its operations network and said it was investing over $350 million globally to increase pay. On Monday, the company said it plans to hire an additional 75,000 employees “to help serve customers during this unprecedented time.”

Amazon’s response during the COVID-19 has also drawn controversy. Employees and company critics have alleged the company’s has failed to adequately protect workers from coronavirus infection, and has draw protests among warehouse workers. Amazon has subsequently fired employees who spoke out against its practices.

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that the company fired two tech staffers who had been publicly critical of Amazon. According an Amazon rep, the employees were fired for “repeatedly violating internal policies.”

With the stock at all-time highs, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has a current net worth of $137 billion, according to Forbes. Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, ranks as the wealthiest individual in the world.