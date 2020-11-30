NFL’s Cardinals-49ers Game on Dec. 26 Will Be on Amazon Prime Video — Not National TV

The NFL’s Week 16 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Dec. 26, will not be broadcast on national TV — instead, it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

Amazon also confirmed that it plans to stream CBS’s broadcast of the NFL Wild Card playoff game on Jan. 10, 2021, to Prime members in the U.S. It’s the first postseason NFL game to be simulcast on Prime Video.

Earlier this year, Amazon inked an expanded digital-rights deal for the NFL’s “ ” package, in a three-year extension through 2022 that includes one additional exclusive late-season NFL game for each season.

In announcing its carriage of the Dec. 26 game, Amazon boasted that it will “exclusively” stream the Cardinals-49ers game kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET. But that’s not technically correct: The game will also be available to stream on mobile through the NFL, 49ers, Cardinals, and Verizon Media’s Yahoo Sports mobile properties. In addition, the game will be televised in both teams’ home markets (on NBC affiliate KNTV in San Francisco and Fox affiliate KSAZ in Arizona).

Meanwhile, the NFL has slated two other games for Dec. 26 as part of its day-after-Xmas triple-header, to be aired on NFL Network: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (at 1 p.m. ET) and the Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET).

The Week 16 matchup between the 49ers and Cardinals will be available on Prime Video and Twitch to more than 150 million paid Prime members worldwide, in more than 240 countries and territories excluding China, the U.K. and Spain. Amazon’s streaming of that game will come after Prime Video carries the special Christmas Day game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints (which also will air on television across Fox and NFL Network).

“We’re ready to deliver the gift of football for Prime members this holiday season with a week-long slate of original content and in-depth analysis on Prime Video and Twitch, culminating in back-to-back days of live NFL action on Dec. 25 and 26,” said Marie Donoghue, VP of global sports video at Amazon.

For the 2020 season, “Thursday Night Football” is available to digitally stream live on Prime Video and Twitch each Thursday through the end of the season (excluding Christmas Eve, which will instead be played on Christmas Day), as well as via NFL, Fox and Fox Deportes digital properties across devices, on mobile via club properties (for their respective games), and via Yahoo Sports.