Amazon Prime Video Finally Launches Support for Multiple Profiles in U.S., Other Countries

Amazon is now giving Prime Video customers worldwide the ability to create up to six viewer profiles on one account — a feature that rival services like Netflix and Hulu have offered for years.

Starting Tuesday, July 7, Amazon is rolling out Prime Video profiles in the U.S. and other countries. That lets Prime members create up to five additional profiles (in addition to the primary account holder’s profile). The company initially launched Prime Video profiles in India and several African countries earlier this spring and now is making them available worldwide.

Each individual Prime Video profile will have access to separate recommendations based on their activity, and will be able track their season progress and maintain their own watchlists.

Why has it taken Amazon this long to catch up to the rest of the subscription VOD field on this particular front? A company rep declined to comment. In any case, the ability to have multiple profiles on one Prime Video account has been a frequently requested feature from customers for some time.

The new feature includes a Prime Video Kids profile, so you can more easily set parental controls restricting what younger family members are allowed to watch. Prime Video has provided parental controls but those have been device-specific.

On a Prime Video Kids profile, only TV shows and movies with content ratings for viewers 12 and under are visible (and search results and suggestions will also be restricted). However, all downloads on a Prime Video account — including those from an adult’s profile — will still be accessible through the Kids profiles. Purchases are disabled for a Prime Video Kids profile; to block kids from making purchases through non-kids profiles, you can enable “Purchase Restrictions” under account settings to require a PIN to buy or rent videos.

At launch, users will be able to create and manage Prime Video viewer profiles on the Android, iOS and Fire TV versions of the Prime Video app, as well as on the web, on Fire tablets (10th generation or higher), and select connected-TV devices including PlayStation 4.