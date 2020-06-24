Amazon Is Staffing Up Teams for Its Existing Live TV Channels on Prime Video

Amazon is looking to build out the technical teams that support the dozens of live TV channels available via its Prime Video service around the world.

The ecommerce giant is seeking to hire more members for the engineering and product teams for Amazon Prime Video Channels, including a technical principal product manager, a senior software development engineer and a software development manager for Prime Video Live Events. The job listings were first noted by Politico’s Protocol.

Amazon offers Prime members access to multiple live TV channels through Prime Video. In the U.S., those include CBS All Access, which first launched on Prime more than two years ago, and Showtime. Others include Canada’s Stack TV; Discovery’s Eurosport in Germany and the U.K.; and ITV in the U.K.

In addition, Prime Video has hosted multiple live-streaming sporting events, including the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” starting in 2017. Amazon recently renewed the “TNF” pact through 2022 with worldwide streaming rights, including exclusive rights to one late-season game on Prime Video and Twitch each of the next three seasons.

According to a source familiar with the Prime Video group, the new hires are part of supporting current live TV and streaming operations. However, the job listings suggest that Amazon may be looking to procure additional live programming to expand the 24-hour linear streaming options it already provides.

Prime Video’s worldwide launch of “Thursday Night Football” was “just the start,” one of the job listings reads. “We are expanding not just the breadth of live content we offer, but the depth of the experience. This is a transformative opportunity, the chance to be at the vanguard of a program that will revolutionize Prime Video, and the live streaming experience of customers everywhere.”

Amazon declined to comment on what its future plans for live TV may entail.