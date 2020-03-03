×

Amazon Prime Video to Stream 21 Yankees Games This Season — But Only in Four U.S. States

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Amazon Prime Video - Yankees
CREDIT: TYLER SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Amazon, which owns a piece of YES Network, is now going to stream a batch of Yankees games on Prime Video.

However, the live streams of 21 New York Yankees games during the MLB’s 2020 regular season will be available only to Prime Video users in four states that comprise the Bronx Bombers’ home-team footprint: New York, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey.

Amazon Prime Video is getting non-exclusive localized rights to the Yankees matchups through the agreement with YES Network. The games on Prime Video will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on CW-affiliated PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

Yankees games on Prime Video will feature Amazon’s X-Ray technology, which allows fans who are watching on Android, iOS mobile, and Fire TV to access live in-game stats, team and player details, and real-time play-by-play information as they watch.

Amazon picked up a minority stake in YES after Disney sold its 80% interest (valued at $3.47 billion) in the sports network to an investor group that included the Yankees, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Amazon and RedBird Capital. The team controls the other 20% stake in YES.

While the Prime Video distribution of Yankees games will be limited, it reflects Amazon’s continued interest in grabbing sports media rights.

“We understand that fans are consuming content in a variety of different ways, and we believe our unique partnership with Amazon represents an exciting development in the realm of live sports,” Hal Steinbrenner, CEO of Yankee Global Enterprises, said in a statement.

Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s VP of global sports video, added that the deal “gives Prime Video the opportunity to work with the top regional sports network in America and one of the most beloved franchises in all of sports.”

The first Yankees game on Prime Video is scheduled for Friday, April 17, when the Yankees host the Cincinnati Reds starting at 7 p.m. ET.

