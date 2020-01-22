×

Amazon Music Tops 55 Million Users, Still Playing Catch-Up to Spotify and Apple

Todd Spangler

Amazon Music
Amazon is famously reluctant to release specific numbers about its users, so it’s notable that the e-retailing giant announced that it has surpassed 55 million customers worldwide for Amazon Music.

The company didn’t reveal how many of those users are on its various pricing tiers, but said subscriptions to Amazon Music Unlimited grew by more than 50% last year alone. Note that in the U.S., U.K., and Germany, the company also offers ad-supported tier of Amazon Music.

In the music-streaming wars, Amazon continues to be far behind sector leader Spotify, whose total monthly active users grew 30% to 248 million during the third quarter of 2019 while paid subscribers increased 31% to 113 million. Amazon also trails Apple Music, which last June said it topped 60 million subscribers (including those on free-trial plans).

“We’re proud to reach this incredible milestone and are overwhelmed by our customers’ response to Amazon Music,” Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, said in announcing the 55 million user figure. “As we continue to lead in our investment in voice with Alexa, and in high-quality audio with Amazon Music HD, we’re excited to bring our customers and the music industry even more innovation in 2020 and beyond.”

According to Amazon, Amazon Music grew nearly 50% year-over-year in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Japan and has more than doubled in countries where it more recently launched like France, Italy, Spain, and Mexico. In the second half of 2019, Amazon Music also launched in Brazil and introduced Amazon Music HD.

The Amazon Music pricing plans are:

  • Amazon Music HD: $14.99 per month ($12.99 per month for Prime members), available in the U.S., UK, Germany and Japan.
  • Amazon Music Unlimited: $9.99 per month ($7.99/month or $79/year for Prime members), offering access more than 50 million songs.
  • Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan: Up to six family members have access for $14.99/month, or $149/year for Prime members.
  • Amazon Music Unlimited Single-Device Plan: $3.99 per month for access to 50 million songs on Fire TV or Echo devices.

In addition, Prime members automatically have access to 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership — without paying anything extra. Those who don’t have a Prime membership or subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited can listen to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and thousands of stations for free on their favorite devices.

