Amazon Prime Video Adds Free HBO and ‘Sesame Street’ Episodes, Warner Bros. Movies

Amazon has piled more free-to-stream content into Prime Video, including HBO original series, Warner Bros. movies and 20 “Sesame Street” episodes.

Through a deal with HBO, Prime Video is making free — to anyone in the U.S. with an Amazon account — all episodes of “Big Little Lies,” “Barry,” “Ballers,” “Silicon Valley” and “Succession”; Warner Bros. movies including “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” and “Smallfoot”; and select recent episodes of “Sesame Street.” (See the full list of titles below.)

Of course, HBO is already streaming a 500-hour bucket of content for free in the U.S. through its own HBO Now and HBO Go apps, and the premium cabler’s pandemic-inspired free programming also is available on Apple TV and the Roku Channel. In fact, Prime Video has only five HBO original scripted shows, while HBO is making a total of 10 free for a limited time (including “Veep,” “The Wire” and “The Sopranos”).

But the addition of the HBO shows and Warner Bros. free movies to Prime Video means consumers can now stream those titles on Amazon’s family of Fire TV devices.

Also this week, Prime Video added CBSN, the 24-hour digital news channel from CBS News, available for free in the U.S. to anyone with an Amazon account. In addition, Amazon Prime Video will be among outlets offering a free live-stream of the celeb-studded “One World: Together at Home” event on Saturday, April 18, starting at 2 p.m. ET, organized by Global Citizen to support the World Health Organization.

Prime Video’s expanded free-streaming offerings come after it last month added a batch of family and kids programming for free, including dozens of movies (with ads) via IMDb TV; Amazon original series including “Just Add Magic,” “Pete the Cat” and “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”; and select seasons of PBS Kids shows including “Arthur,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and “Wild Kratts.”

Meanwhile, for Prime members in the U.S. only, Amazon has added 30 Major League Baseball games from 2019 and nearly 80 NBA Hardwood Classics matchups.

Here’s the full list of HBO titles that are available to all Amazon U.S. customers for free, for a limited time:

HBO Original Series

1. Ballers (5 Seasons)

2. Barry (2 Seasons)

3. Big Little Lies (2 Seasons)

4. Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

5. Succession (2 Seasons)

“Sesame Street” Episodes

1. Season 46 – Episodes 1, 4, 7, 9, 15, 19, 28, 31, 33

2. Season 47 – Only episodes 6, 10

3. Season 48 – Only Episodes 4, 9, 10, 12, 18, 27, 29, 32, 33

Warner Bros. Movies

1. Arthur

2. Arthur 2: On the Rocks

3. Blinded by the Light

4. The Bridges of Madison County

5. Crazy, Stupid, Love

6. Empire of the Sun

7. Forget Paris

8. Happy Feet Two

9. Isn’t It Romantic?

10. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

11. Midnight Special

12. My Dog Skip

13. Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

14. Pan

15. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

16. Red Riding Hood

17. Smallfoot

18. Storks

19. Sucker Punch

20. Unknown

HBO Docuseries and Documentaries

1. The Apollo

2. The Case Against Adnan Syed

3. Elvis Presley: The Searcher

4. I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

5. The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

6. Jane Fonda in Five Acts

7. McMillion$

8. True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

9. United Skates

10. We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest