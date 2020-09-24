Amazon Unveils Echo Show 10 With Netflix Streaming, Luna Cloud Gaming Service and More

Amazon announced the new Echo Show 10 — which has a screen that turns to follow you around the room — and will soon add Netflix support to the $250 device.

The company also took the wraps off Luna, a new cloud gaming service running on AWS, with an initial subscription price of $6 per month, and a new Echo speaker with a spherical shape. Amazon made the announcements as part of its holiday-season devices and services press conference Thursday.

However, the ecommerce giant did not provide any update on the status of bringing WarnerMedia’s HBO Max or NBCUniversal’s Peacock to Fire TV devices.

The Echo Show 10 will rotate to show you the screen as you wander around a room (using motion-sensing processing that remains local on the device, Amazon emphasized). In addition to support for Prime Video and Hulu, Echo Show will soon be able to stream Netflix simply by asking Alexa, with the ability to search, browse, and stream the entire catalog.

“Bringing Netflix to it sort of takes it to the next level,” said Dave Limp. Amazon’s SVP of devices and services. The Echo Show 10, available in charcoal and glacier white, will “start shipping in time for the holidays,” the company said.

On another front, Amazon Luna will let customers play games on their on Fire TV, PC, and Mac as well as on web apps for iPhone and iPad, with Android coming soon.

Players can subscribe to the Luna Plus game channel for $6 per month during an early-access period. The service initially will include action games like “Resident Evil 7,” “Control” and “Panzer Dragoon”; adventure games like “A Plague Tale: Innocence” and “The Surge 2”; platform games like “Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair” and “Iconoclasts”; and fan favorites like “GRID,” “ABZU” and “Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.”

Amazon also announced a new gaming channel with Ubisoft, available directly through Luna. Players who subscribe to this channel will have access to games in up to 4K resolution, as well as mobile gameplay, including upcoming titles like “Assassins Creed Valhalla,” “Far Cry 6” and “Immortals Fenyx Rising” the same day they release.

“We created Luna to make it easy to play great games on the devices customers already own and love,” said Marc Whitten, VP, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.

