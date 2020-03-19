×

Amazon Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Infection by U.S. Warehouse Employee

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amazon warehouse
CREDIT: FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An Amazon worker at a shipping facility in Queens, New York, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the company’s first known case in the U.S. for a warehouse employee.

Amazon has temporarily shut down the Queens warehouse, coming as the e-commerce giant has been struggling to meet a surge of online orders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine,” an Amazon rep said in a statement to CNBC. “Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with local authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and we’re following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings.”

The news was first reported by The Atlantic, which said Wednesday’s night-shift workers at the Amazon Queens facility learned of positive COVID-19 test from other employees. According to the report, the company had not informed them to not report to work — which Amazon denied. A company rep told The Atlantic that it has closed the Queens delivery station for “additional sanitation” and have “sent associates home with full pay.”

Amazon on Monday said at least five employees at facilities in Spain and Italy tested positive for the virus, CNBC reported, while two of the e-tailer’s Seattle-area office staff are known to have contracted COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Amazon told suppliers that it will accept shipments only for essential products — like medical supplies and household items — to its warehouses in the U.S. and Europe until at least April 5, to free up inventory for high-demand products.

The company also announced that it is seeking to hire some 100,000 additional full- and part-time workers in the U.S. alone. Amazon is raising minimum wages by $2 per hour in the U.S. (to $17 per hour) through April for all employees, with similar raises in Canada, the U.K., and Europe.

Amazon SVP of operations Dave Clark wrote in a blog post that the company is taking additional steps in its facilities to protect workers from COVID-19 exposure, including promoting “social distancing” in its warehouses and stepping up the frequency and thoroughness of its cleaning procedures.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Amazon warehouse

    Amazon Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Infection of U.S. Warehouse Employee

    An Amazon worker at a shipping facility in Queens, New York, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the company’s first known case in the U.S. for a warehouse employee. Amazon has temporarily shut down the Queens warehouse, coming as the e-commerce giant has been struggling to meet a surge of online orders amid the coronavirus outbreak. [...]

  • Japanese public broadcaster NHK

    Coronavirus: Japan’s NHK Devises High-Tech Responses to Life Under Lockdown

    Japanese public broadcaster NHK has devised a range of programming and technological responses to the coronavirus outbreak which has disrupted normal life and forced millions of people to live and work from home. The license fee-funded company says its objective is to help people remain calm and informed. And its solutions stretch from the innovative [...]

  • Akumaizer

    Japan's Toei Launches YouTube Channel For Classic Tokusatsu Shows

    Japanese company Toei is launching a designated YouTube channel to give fans access to classic Tokusatsu genre shows from the 1960s to the 1990s, it announced Wednesday. The channel, “Toei Tokusatsu World Official” will begin uploads on Monday, April 6, with daily updates available worldwide outside of Japan. The shows include titles such as “National [...]

  • Phoenix Wong Hong Kong Journalist

    Hong Kong Content Creators and YouTube Spar Over Coronavirus-Related Fare

    YouTube has been accused of political censorship by a group of leading Hong Kong content creators who claim the streaming giant has been barring their politically charged video clips — including coronavirus-related content — from reaching advertisers. Creators such as Phoenix Wong are among a contingent of prominent political commentators and media personalities who monetize [...]

  • Mark Zuckerberg

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says He's Working From Home, Too

    Mark Zuckerberg is housebound just like many of Facebook’s other employees. On a press call Wednesday announcing updates to the company’s response to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the Facebook co-founder and CEO told reporters he is “definitely working from home,” as the company has asked all of its approximately 45,000 employees to do with the [...]

  • Games to Get Lost in

    The Best Video Games to Get Lost in While Self-Isolating

    In just a few days, “Animal Crossing” fans will be able to travel to an island paradise and build a community when “New Horizons” finally releases. For gamers with fairly different tastes, on that same day, “Doom: Eternal” will allow those at home to battle through the demonic forces of hell. Either way, it’s an [...]

  • Charli XCX Launches Daily ‘Self-Isolation IG

    Charli XCX Launches Daily ‘Self-Isolation IG Livestream’ Show With Diplo, Rita Ora, More

    With most musicians self-isolating, the prolific Charli XCX has turned her considerable energies toward a new daily show called “Self-Isolation IG Livestream,” a series of “daily online events, aimed at providing support to those currently self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking place on Instagram live each day, starting from today (Wednesday, March 18), the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad