Amazon Bans TikTok From Employee Phones Over Security Concerns

Amazon, which has about 840,000 employees worldwide, has told company staff to delete TikTok from their phones because of potential security risks, Variety has confirmed.

TikTok, the short-form video app owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance, should not be used on any device that can access Amazon’s email system, the company told employees in a memo Friday. Amazon’s ban on TikTok was first reported by the New York Times.

In a statement to Variety, a TikTok spokesperson said, “While Amazon did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns, we welcome a dialogue so we can address any issues they may have and enable their team to continue participating in our community. We’re proud that tens of millions of Americans turn to TikTok for entertainment, inspiration, and connection, including many of the Amazon employees and contractors who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

The TikTok rep added, “User security is of the utmost importance to TikTok – we are fully committed to respecting the privacy of our users.”

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the U.S. government is looking at somehow banning TikTok — and other apps from Chinese companies — also over concerns that the Chinese government could access private user info.

In response to Pompeo’s remarks, TikTok claimed that the company has “never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.” ByteDance just hired former Disney exec Kevin Mayer as CEO of TikTok (and COO of ByteDance), based out of L.A. In a recent webcast, Mayer acknowledged the issues TikTok faces given its Chinese parent company.

“There are a lot of politics going on,” Mayer said, speaking during a Creatv University webinar last month. He claimed, “We are not really a Chinese company.”

