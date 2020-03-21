×

Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus Degrading Video Quality to Ease European Bandwidth Strain Amid Coronavirus Emergency

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amazon Prime Video
CREDIT: Amazon

Amazon and Apple are the latest companies to throttle back streaming-video bit rates in Europe, joining an effort to reduce congestion on the region’s internet networks that have become stressed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Netflix and YouTube said they were putting measures in place to lower bandwidth usage of their services across the continent. That came at the request of European Union officials concerned about networks getting swamped as millions of people are staying at home amid the virus crisis.

An Amazon rep confirmed to Variety that the company has started to cut streaming quality of Prime Video in the U.K. and Europe.

“We support the need for careful management of telecom services to ensure they can handle the increased internet demand with so many people now at home full-time due to COVID-19,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “Prime Video is working with local authorities and internet service providers where needed to help mitigate any network congestion, including in Europe where we’ve already begun the effort to reduce streaming bit rates while maintaining a quality streaming experience for our customers.”

For now, Amazon is not reducing Prime Video streaming bit rates in the U.S. or other areas outside of Europe and the U.K. but the company continues to monitor the issue worldwide.

Apple, meanwhile, is clamping down on video bit rates in Europe for Apple TV Plus, delivering streams at lower resolutions that “appear heavily compressed with visibly blocky artifacts,” according to a report from tech website 9to5Mac.

YouTube is switching default video playback in European countries to standard-definition quality (ordinarily the bit rate is automatically adjusted). Users have the option to select HD quality manually, a YouTube rep confirmed.

Netflix has not spelled out technical details of its bandwidth-reduction plan for Europe but estimated it can achieve a 25% reduction in usage by cutting video bit rates. It’s not clear if customers using Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV Plus users will have the option to override the video-delivery limits each of the providers is implementing.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Fleabag The Witch Moonlight

    What to Stream While Self-Isolating

    The message to the general public right now is clear: stay at home. As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, Los Angeles has implemented a “safer at home” order, New York mandated that all non-essential businesses keep workers at home and countless public venues have been shut down around the world. Now more than ever, citizens are [...]

  • ABC-News-Live-Hulu

    Hulu Adds ABC News' Live-Streaming Channel for All Subscribers, Citing Coronavirus Crisis

    Hulu is now giving on-demand subscribers access to the free 24-hour ABC News Live streaming channel, in a bit of corporate synergy under their common parent, Disney. Starting Friday, subscribers to Hulu’s $5.99 monthly ad-supported and $10.99 monthly no-ads plans can access the ABC News Live stream by visiting the “Hulu Picks” section. Hulu With [...]

  • Vibe Check Tik Tok

    Meet the Man Behind the 'Vibe Check' TikTok Videos Taking the Internet by Storm

    As the world has been gripped by the coronavirus pandemic and the unprecedented halt to public life, moments of pure joy, however brief, have become even more precious than usual. Perhaps that’s why a series of short videos known as “Vibe Check” — originally posted to TikTok by Brigham Young University senior Daniel Spencer — [...]

  • Coronavirus Covid-19 Placeholder

    Coronavirus Scams: Consumers Warned to Beware of 'Proliferation' of Bogus Claims

    Looking to exploit the corornavirus pandemic as a way to grab a quick buck, scammers are increasingly targeting stuck-at-home consumers with offers ranging from fake testing kits to bogus cures as well as soliciting donations to fake charities, according to U.S. government officials. The FCC on Friday warned of a “proliferation of scam phone calls [...]

  • Netflix's 'Self Made' Shows Characters' Growing

    How Netflix's 'Self Made' Shows Characters' Growing Wealth Through Costumes

    Finding the look for Netflix’s new four-part series “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” was something costume designer Karyn Wagner describes as “being in heaven, and a smorgasbord of design.” Set in 1908, the story follows the title character, born Sarah Breedlove and played by Octavia Spencer, who learns about caring [...]

  • Moviefone

    Moviefone Sold for Fire-Sale Price of $1 Million to Mystery Buyer

    Hello? Welcome to the new owner of Moviefone — whoever that is. Moviefone, the once-popular movie listing service that was left stranded after the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing of its parent company, has been sold — for the low, low price of just over $1 million. But the identity of the buyer is a question [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad