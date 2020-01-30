Amazon Tops 150 Million Prime Members

Amazon announced that it now has more than 150 million paid Prime members around the world.

CEO Jeff Bezos disclosed the figure in releasing Amazon’s fourth-quarter 2019 results, which again blew past Wall Street expectations. The company, which rarely releases such metrics, isn’t breaking out the number of Prime members by geography.

“We’ve made Prime delivery faster — the number of items delivered to U.S. customers with Prime’s free one-day and same-day delivery more than quadrupled this quarter compared to last year,” Bezos said.

In addition to free shipping on products, Amazon Prime members get access to thousands of titles on Prime Video, including the company’s originals. According to Bezos, Prime members watched twice the number hours of original movies and TV shows on Prime Video in Q4 compared to the year prior, though the company would not provide more info on viewing.

Bezos previously announced Prime had topped 100 million members in April 2018. With 150 million Prime members, Amazon is within shouting distance of Netflix, which reported 161.7 million paid subscribers as of the end of 2019. However, it’s unknown how many Prime members actually watch Prime Video or how often.

In announcing Q4 earnings, Bezos also boasted that Amazon Studios originals received 88 nominations and 26 wins at major awards shows.

Other perks of Prime membership include free access to 2 million songs on Amazon Music, as well as two-hour grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 2,000 U.S. cities and towns. In the U.S., Prime costs $119 per year.

Amazon reported revenue of $87.4 billion in Q4, up 21% year-over-year. Net income increased 8% to $3.27 billion in the fourth quarter, or $6.47 per diluted share. Analysts on average had expected sales of $86.0 billion and EPS of $4.03. The company’s shares popped more than 12% in after-hours trading on the massive beat.

Amazon said that during the 2019 holiday-shopping season, customers ordered “billions” of items worldwide, including “tens of millions” of Amazon devices. The company said its best-selling devices in the quarter were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, and Echo Show 5.

The growth of Prime memberships was primarily driven by the expansion of free one-day shipping — an initiative that Amazon has invested billions into this year. Total operating costs in Q4 were $83.56 billion, up 22% from the year-earlier quarter.