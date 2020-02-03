×

Alphabet Reports YouTube Ad Revenue for First Time, Video Service Generated $15.1 Billion in 2019

Todd Spangler

Google’s parent company Alphabet is shedding more light on YouTube, breaking out advertising revenue for the world’s biggest video service for the first time.

In addition, Alphabet is reporting sales for Google Search and Google Cloud. The internet company released the new info in reporting results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019.

YouTube had $15.15 billion in ad revenue for 2019, up 36% from $11.16 billion the year prior, according to Alphabet. For Q4 2019, YouTube advertising sales were $4.72 billion, a 31% year-over-year increase.

The company is breaking out results for YouTube, Search and Cloud to “provide further insight into our business and the opportunities ahead,” Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google, said in a statement.

Overall, Alphabet reported revenue of $46.08 billion for Q4, falling short of Wall Street consensus expectations of $46.9 billion. The company posted diluted earnings per share of $15.35 for the quarter, topping analyst forecasts of EPS of $12.53.

More to come.

