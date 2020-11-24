Alicia Keys Launches Online Class Teaching Songwriting and Producing

Alicia Keys promises to reveal her complete approach to songwriting in a newly launched online-video class comprising more than 3 hours of lessons.

Keys launched her class on MasterClass, a streaming platform that offers an array of courses led by celebrities and experts. Keys’ class is available through the company’s $180 annual subscription plan, which provides access to its full catalog of 90-plus classes.

In the 19 video lessons, the 15-time Grammy winner will teach a class on songwriting and producing, in which she’ll share her philosophies on how to unlock authenticity, empathy and vulnerability. Keys’ class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 90+ instructors with an annual membership.

Shot in her personal studio, Keys will take members through her entire process, starting with developing lyrics at the piano in the Live Room, recording and layering vocals in the Iso Booth, and finally, arranging sonics in the Control Room. Breaking down the anatomy of her many anthemic tracks, she explains the various influences and elements that come together to create her signature authentic and retro-futuristic sound, including how she harnesses the power of specific vocal arrangements and experiments with instruments and software, according to MasterClass.

In addition, Keys will discuss her take on inequalities in the music industry and how she’s creating “more space at the table for those whose voices are silenced,” according to the announcement.

“I cannot stress enough the power you have when you’re truly confident in yourself,” Keys said in announcing the class. “In my MasterClass, I’m excited to connect on a different level. We’re gonna talk about what I’ve learned, my process and how to access what’s inside of you, so you can connect and get it out into the world.”

Keys scored her first No. 1 hit in 2001 with “Fallin’,” which was featured on her debut album, “Songs in A Minor,” which landed five Grammy Awards, including those for song of the year and new artist. She has released six more critically acclaimed studio albums: “The Diary of Alicia Keys” (2003), “As I Am” (2007), “The Element of Freedom” (2009), “Girl on Fire” (2012), “Here” (2016) and, most recently, this year’s “Alicia.”

In addition to her singing career, Keys has been recognized for her humanitarian work, philanthropy and activism. She co-founded and serves as the global ambassador of nonprofit HIV/AIDS-fighting organization Keep a Child Alive; launched the We Are Here Movement, a petition to demand racial justice and equality; and formed She Is the Music, a music-industry group for female advancement.

Launched in 2015, the MasterClass courses each feature about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. The video lessons are available on mobile and tablet devices, desktops, Apple TV set-tops, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku® players and devices.

Other music classes on MasterClass include those led by Usher, Christina Aguilera, Timbaland, St. Vincent, Sheila E., Danny Elfman, Reba McEntire, Jake Shimabukuro, Itzhak Perlman, Carlos Santana, Herbie Hancock and Hans Zimmer.

Watch the trailer for Keys’ MasterClass course: