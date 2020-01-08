Alex Gibney, Luminary Partnering on ‘Lies We Tell’ Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar and Emmy Award-winning director Alex Gibney is partnering with Luminary on a new podcast, “Lies We Tell.”

The show, which will launch in March 2020, “contemplates the mysteries of deception and all of its manifestations.” It will be produced by Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. “Lies We Tell” will follow Gibney and Ellen Horne, the former executive producer of Radiolab, along with producer Clare Sloane Vance and a team of reporters , as the look at what are being dubbed as “character-driven puzzles, each with a central lie at the heart of the story.”

Gibney’s many credits include the films “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room,” “Citizen K,” and the Oscar-winning “Taxi to the Dark Side.” His television work includes the Emmy-winning “Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief,” “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” and “Sinatra: All or Nothing at All.”

Luminary’s slate includes “On Second Thought: The Trevor Noah Podcast,” “Metaphysical Milkshake with Rainn Wilson and Reza Aslan,” “The C-Word with Lena Dunham” and “Under The Skin with Russell Brand.” The company also recently announced that it will work with Soledad O’Brien on a new true crime podcast about the 1964 murder of Mary Pinchot Meyer in Georgetown, D.C.