×

Alex Gibney, Luminary Partnering on ‘Lies We Tell’ Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alex Gibney Roger Ailes documentary
CREDIT: Axel Schmidt/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar and Emmy Award-winning director Alex Gibney is partnering with Luminary on a new podcast, “Lies We Tell.”

The show, which will launch in March 2020, “contemplates the mysteries of deception and all of its manifestations.” It will be produced by Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. “Lies We Tell” will follow Gibney and Ellen Horne, the former executive producer of Radiolab, along with producer Clare Sloane Vance and a team of reporters , as the look at what are being dubbed as “character-driven puzzles, each with a central lie at the heart of the story.”

Gibney’s many credits include the films “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room,” “Citizen K,” and the Oscar-winning “Taxi to the Dark Side.” His television work includes the Emmy-winning “Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief,” “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” and “Sinatra: All or Nothing at All.”

Luminary’s slate includes “On Second Thought: The Trevor Noah Podcast,” “Metaphysical Milkshake with Rainn Wilson and Reza Aslan,” “The C-Word with Lena Dunham” and “Under The Skin with Russell Brand.” The company also recently announced that it will work with Soledad O’Brien on a new true crime podcast about the 1964 murder of Mary Pinchot Meyer in Georgetown, D.C.

More Digital

  • Spotify-Podcast-Ads

    Spotify Launches Podcast Streaming Ad Insertion and Measurement

    Spotify hopes to change the podcast-advertising game — which has been largely stuck in the static past. The streaming music and audio company announced the launch of Streaming Ad Insertion (SAI), a new proprietary podcast ad system that will let advertisers buy targeted spots that are inserted into podcasts when they’re streamed to listeners. With [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Mastercard Enters the Original Song Arena With 'Priceless' Album

    Over the past century, sonic branding in advertising has taken on many forms, from the early days of radio jingles to the more recent use of mnemonic devices often heard at the end of commercials from companies like Intel, State Farm and AT&T to the occasional hit single backed by a big brand (Justin Timberlake’s [...]

  • Ivanka Trump

    Ivanka Trump Talks Investment in U.S. Jobs in CES Keynote, Gets Warm Reception

    Ivanka Trump talked about the current and future state of the U.S. workforce at CES — an appearance that was met with a fair amount of enthusiasm among the tech-industry attendees. In a keynote session Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas, the daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump said the administration has worked [...]

  • Soledad O’Brien

    Soledad O’Brien Hosting Podcast About Murder of Mary Pinchot Meyer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Soledad O’Brien will host a new true crime podcast about the 1964 murder of Mary Pinchot Meyer in Georgetown, D.C. It was a shocking and still unsolved killing, one that resulted in a trial and wave of press coverage that exposed racial tensions and whipped up political scandal. This original audio documentary is being produced [...]

  • Vindex - Imax

    Imax Jumps Into Esports in Exclusive Pact With Startup Vindex

    Hold on to your popcorn: An Imax location near you could soon be beaming live competitive video-game action onto its big screens. Imax has inked a partnership with Vindex (vindex.gg), an esports infrastructure startup formed by Major League Gaming co-founders Mike Sepso and Sundance DiGiovanni, under which Vindex will create esports events and experiences exclusively [...]

  • Dwyane Wade

    Dwyane Wade Docuseries About Famous Athletes' Kids Lands at Walmart's Vudu

    Retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is putting his son Zaire into the entertainment game. Walmart’s Vudu ordered docuseries “Legacy” starring and executive produced by the 13-time NBA All-Star. The series, produced by digital-media company Whistle, follows the progeny of top pro athletes who are trying to make a name for themselves — including Wade’s son, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad